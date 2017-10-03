George Foreman Wants To Fight Steven Seagal No Holds Barred

For anyone who thought Mayweather-McGregor was a farce now we have the chance to see George Foreman take on Steven Seagal in the ring.

The 68-year-old former Heavyweight Champion turned grill huckster took to Twitter yesterday to challenge the 65-year-old action star and 7th dan black belt in Aikido.

Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas pic.twitter.com/tTy7Qo4zHF — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

To make it more interesting, Foreman has said no-holds are barred, meaning that Seagal would be allowed to grapple and kick, something that was not allowed in Mayweather-McGregor.

No weapons Hand to hand only https://t.co/Tbd5iPWnAM — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

Seagal has yet to respond officially but the whole thing feels a bit like Celebrity Death Match or Rocky vs Thunderlips AKA Hulk Hogan.

