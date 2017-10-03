In light of the tragic events in Las Vegas, we are suspending all contesting on Alice today. We’ll keep you updated on when our contests will start again, and we will be keeping everyone in our hearts.

A Live Action ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Film Is Back In The Works

(SEGA)

Paramount Pictures is working on bringing the SEGA video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog to the big screen for the first time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is teaming up with producer Neal H. Moritz (I Know What You Did Last Summer, I Am Legend, and The Fast and the Furious), Deadpool director Tim Miller, and Academy Award-nominated animated short director Jeff Fowler.

The film is set to be a mixture of live action and CGI. The SEGA game was originally released in 1991 and became one of the most successful game franchises selling over 350 million copies and downloads and spawning multiple animated series.

No production schedule or release date was shared.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

