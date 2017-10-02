Win A Flyaway To We Can Survive From Alice!

In light of the tragic events in Las Vegas, we are suspending all contesting on Alice today. We’ll keep you updated on when our contests will start again, and we will be keeping everyone in our hearts.

The 5th annual We Can Survive concert is Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Hollywood Bowl! Starring … ALESSIA CARA, HARRY STYLES, KESHA, KHALID, LORDE, MACKLEMORE, P!NK, SAM HUNT, AND SAM SMITH. Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Alice weekdays 10/2-10/6 on the :05s at 7 AM, 12 PM, and 4 PM for the text codeword and cue to enter this national contest! When you hear it, text the codeword to 8 – 0 – 7 – 8 – 7 and you’ll be qualified for a chance to win or … Enter online at wecansurvive.com/contest.

We Can Survive is a benefit concert for the Young Survival Coalition, the premier organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer.

