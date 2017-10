Secret Show Podcast for October 2nd, 2017

A response from the bad advice about the girlfriend who was fighting for her boyfriend’s attention, and bad advice: “The Right Time to Smoke Pot with your kids”, explaining to your kids how friendships work, and what’s wrong with her husband!?!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

