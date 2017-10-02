Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.02.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The latest on the mass shooting at the Las Vegas music festival, the upcoming ‘American Idol’, Monty Hall dies at 96, friends helping with a move, and a Halloween party coming up!

7-8am –OJ Simpson has been released, Hugh Hefner’s sexual escapades, Jim Carrey’s ex-girlfriend accused him of introducing her to ‘cocaine, mental abuse and disease’ before suicide, the box office, more on the mass shooting terror attack, and a divorce court battle!

8-9am –Marilyn Manson struck by stage scenery in New York, Lil Wayne refuses to go through security check, Childish Gambino’s album sales are doing great, Kevin Harts baby shower, what in the world is Ketamine, finding yourself attractive, and a construction worker fell!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

