McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce For One Day Only

This Saturday, October 7th, select McDonald’s will be serving limited edition Szechuan Sauce with their new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

On Oct 7, together with the collectible sauce-themed posters, we’re also giving away a one-time only, limited-edition, run of Szechuan Sauce in select restaurants. And when we say limited, we mean really, really limited!

The sauce, made famous by the animated series Rick and Morty, has become a kind of holy grail of sorts since it was discontinued in 1988.

To find out if your local McDonald’s location is participating head over to buttermilkcrispytenders.com

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.