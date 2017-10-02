In light of the tragic events in Las Vegas, we are suspending all contesting on Alice today. We’ll keep you updated on when our contests will start again, and we will be keeping everyone in our hearts.

Artists Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Filed Under: Tom Petty
Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Fellow musicians across a wide range of genres have united in grief over the death of classic rocker Tom Petty.

Related: Tom Petty Dead at 66

Ranging from Public Enemy’s Chuck D to Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, tributes to the music legend have been pouring onto social media.

“My first CD was ‘Full Moon Fever’… my first live performances were strumming a tennis racket while singing along,” wrote Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace. “Tom Petty forever.”

“One night when I was 11, I played The Waiting by #TomPetty on a jukebox 100 times in a row,” wrote director Kevin Smith. “Loved the man’s voice & his art. RIP, Legend.”

See all the messages below.

