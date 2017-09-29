Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.29.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals Breast Cancer diagnosis, Steven Seagal talks about Vladimir Putin, Pitbull private jet, Governor Brown to sign bills aiming to fix California housing crunch, a swingers party gone wrong, a quick fast fact, and getting a tattoo in your eye!

7-8am –It’s time to play a game, Tom Hanks to reprise role as annoying haunted house character David S Pumpkins for animated SNL Halloween special, dishwasher girl turns model in a month, and a few quick fast facts!

8-9am –The San Jose State Football team on ‘Ellen’, Tequila saves the day, and “submarining” is the new thing in dating!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

