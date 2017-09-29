Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.29.2017

Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.29.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals Breast Cancer diagnosis, Steven Seagal talks about Vladimir Putin, Pitbull private jet, Governor Brown to sign bills aiming to fix California housing crunch, a swingers party gone wrong, a quick fast fact, and getting a tattoo in your eye!


Click here to download.

7-8am –It’s time to play a game, Tom Hanks to reprise role as annoying haunted house character David S Pumpkins for animated SNL Halloween special, dishwasher girl turns model in a month, and a few quick fast facts!


Click here to download.

8-9am –The San Jose State Football team on ‘Ellen’, Tequila saves the day, and “submarining” is the new thing in dating!


Click here to download.

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


Click here to download.

RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live