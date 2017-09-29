San Francisco Has The 3rd Most Expensive Pizza In The Nation

The data company Datafiniti set out to find out where the most expensive pizza was in the United States.

They did so by combing the data and comparing the price of a large plain pizza at thousands of restaurants across the country.

What they found was that by state, North Dakota has the most expensive pie with a median cost of $14.00. California ranked 14th with a median price of $11.85.

As far as major cities went, at $14.79 Buffalo, NY was the most expensive, followed by Nashville at $14 and San Francisco at $13.99.

For more pizza releated data science head over to Datafiniti.

