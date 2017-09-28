WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Taco Bell And Forever 21 Team Up For Limited Edition Clothing Line

(Taco Bell)

Taco Bell and Forever 21 are making your wardrobe a bit spicier with a new clothing line.

The line, which debuts at Forever 21 and forever21.com on October 11th, includes t-shirts, hoodies, bodysuits, pullovers, and jackets that are “inspired by iconic graphics that each brand is known for and set against a mix of playfully vibrant prints.”

“We often think of Taco Bell as ‘the fast fashion of food’ given how we continuously introduce innovative limited edition products that everyone can enjoy, so when it came to our first-ever retail collaboration, we knew our partner had to be the leader in actual fast fashion,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell Corp.

(Taco Bell)

Fans can also participate leading up to the launch by tagging photos #F21xTacoBell to have it appear during the October 10th fashion show.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

