Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ And ‘The Stand’ May Get Reboots

Two of Stephen King’s classic horror tales may be getting reboots thanks in part to the success of It.

King revealed in an interview with Vulture, that he has been in talks about both properties.

“There’s talk about doing The Stand as an extended TV series, possibly for Showtime or CBS All Access. And there’s been some interest in developing Salem’s Lot as a feature, probably because people are saying, ‘Well, we took an old miniseries called IT and turned it into a phenomenon, so maybe we can do it with something else.’ Nothing succeeds like excess!”

Salem’s Lot was adapted as a mini-series in 1979 for CBS with Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper and stars David Soul of Starsky and Hutch fame and James Mason. Another stab at the book was taken in 2004 for TNT with Rob Lowe starring as the protagonist Ben Mears.

The Stand was adapted as a miniseries in 1994 for ABC and starred Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Miguel Ferrer, and Rob Lowe.

Both series are extremely dated at this point and could use a dusting off.

In other Stephen King news, Adaptations of Gerald’s Game and 1922 are coming to Netflix this year as well. Check out their trailers below.

