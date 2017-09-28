WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.28.2017

the sarah and vinnie show logo

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Hugh Hefner passed away, Legos and Fast Facts!


7-8am –R.I.P. Hugh Hefner, Christie Brinkley tell her daughter she’s officially an Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, the killer clown, and a payment for damaging a car!


8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the program, Tom Cruise’s butt, and how to becoming a billionaire!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and Hooman and Scott review: ‘American Made’!


