Aerosmith Show Cancellations the Result of Seizure

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Following last-minute concert cancellations and a tweet from Steven Tyler indicating the need for immediate medical care, Aerosmith fans were understandably worried about the health of the 69-year-old frontman.

Related: Aerosmith Cancel Shows, Steven Tyler Seeks ‘Immediate Care’

According to an unnamed source that spoke with the Boston Globe, Tyler suffered a seizure following the group’s Monday night show in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The band subsequently canceled the remainder of their South American tour, and Tyler flew home to recover.

While the severity and cause are still unknown, Tyler seemed optimistic about his prognosis. “I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances,” the musician wrote. “I promise I’ll be back… unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows…..As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs….'”

Aerosmith had to cancel a total of four shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Mexico, but promised fans they would be back on the road once Tyler is healthy. “Steven is expected to make a full recovery,” wrote the band. “With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world.”