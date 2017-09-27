WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sofia Vergara Tops List Of Highest Paid Women In Television

(Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Forbes has released their list of the highest paid television actresses and Sofia Vergara tops the list.

The Modern Family actress made $41.5 million in the last year through her show and a multitude of endorsement deals.

Here’s the top 10 for 2017:

1. Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) – $41.5 million
2. Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) – $23 million
3. Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) – $13 million
4. Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) – $13 million
5. Mariska Hargitay (Law and Order: SVU) – $12.5 million
6. Julie Bowen (Modern Family) – $12 million
7. Kerry Washington (Scandal) – $11 million
8. Priyanka Chopra (Quantico) – $10 million
9. Robin Wright (House of Cards) – $9 Million
10. Pauley Perrette (NCIS) – $8.5 million

For more on how they earned their spot on the list head over to Forbes.

