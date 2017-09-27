Sofia Vergara Tops List Of Highest Paid Women In Television

Forbes has released their list of the highest paid television actresses and Sofia Vergara tops the list.

The Modern Family actress made $41.5 million in the last year through her show and a multitude of endorsement deals.

Here’s the top 10 for 2017:

1. Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) – $41.5 million

2. Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) – $23 million

3. Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) – $13 million

4. Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) – $13 million

5. Mariska Hargitay (Law and Order: SVU) – $12.5 million

6. Julie Bowen (Modern Family) – $12 million

7. Kerry Washington (Scandal) – $11 million

8. Priyanka Chopra (Quantico) – $10 million

9. Robin Wright (House of Cards) – $9 Million

10. Pauley Perrette (NCIS) – $8.5 million

For more on how they earned their spot on the list head over to Forbes.