Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.27.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Keeping up with the pregnancies, Rick Flair supposedly has done over ten thousand women, Equifax is being sued by California, and it’s Google’s birthday!

7-8am –The world’s highest-paid TV actresses of 2017, how much Frances Bean Cobain rakes in a month, women get to drive now in Saudi Arabia, STDs are at an all time high, and woman tries to run over daughter’s husband after he admits to their affair!

8-9am –HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ is coming to an end, Steven Tyler suffers ‘unexpected medical issues’, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged, Justin Timberlake is finalizing deal to perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show, another data breach, and weed coming to a store near you soon!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

