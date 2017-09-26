Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.26.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Vinnie’s garage floors, Kylie Jenner might be pregnant, Equifax CEO suddenly retires following an epic data breach affecting 143 million people, and the secret to a better life!

7-8am –Kevin Hart’s drama, Diddy and DJ Khaled are deep in negotiations with Fox for a new talent competition show, “The Four”, Luke Bryan in talks to join Katy Perry as ‘American Idol’ judge, Kathy Griffin is granted a restraining order against her KB Home CEO, Anthony Weiner gets hard time, some things couples would change about each other, and toilet time vs. workout time!

8-9am –How streaming has affected our television watching, the most googled questions about sex, and selling tap water in New England!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

