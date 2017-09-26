San Francisco’s Aardvark Books May Be Closing

Don’t panic yet, there is still hope for San Francisco’s beloved new and used bookstore.

Hoodline is reporting that the building that has housed Aardvark Books since 1978 at 227 Church Street is up for sale. If sold, the store will face closure or relocation.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Aardvarks said:

Message from Aardvark: We know that many of you learned today that our building has been put on the market. We want you all to know that although the building is on the market, it has not yet been sold. It is uncertain what our future will be. If the building is sold, we will remain open at least through the winter holidays. If Aardvark closes, we will be sure to let everyone know our plans, but for now we will continue to buy and sell books like normal. We hope to see you in the store soon and that you will continue supporting independent bookstores. And, on a side note, Owen is in no danger of homelessness. 😛

Keep your fingers crossed that 2017 won’t be the end of Aardvark Books.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.