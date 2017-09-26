Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby

(RADIO ALICE) – And baby makes three…

Reality show star Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby with her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. According to TMZ, Kardashian is 3 months pregnant. The pair have been dating for about a year.

Canadian-born Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Khloe joins her sisters Kim and Kylie, who are also expecting. Kim and her husband Kanye are reportedly expecting a baby via surrogate. Kylie is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

All three women are due to deliver in 2018.

Last year, Khloe divorced NBA player Lamar Odom after seven years of marriage. The pair had no children.

