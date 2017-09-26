John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ Is Returning To The Big Screen In October

John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween is returning for a handful of screenings this October.

The film has been digitally restored and remastered by the original cinematographer and will feature an introduction from John Carpenter himself.

The film is being distributed for a limited run by Specticast who describe the special event as:

John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween returns to theaters worldwide this October! See the film that defined a genre and launched an iconic franchise the way is was meant to be seen, on the big screen. Plus, catch an exclusive interview and retrospective with the legendary master of horror, John Carpenter. Introducing the film, this special bonus explores the history of the film and the indelible influence Halloween has had on not only the horror genre, but the entire film industry. Carpenter explains why the film is meant for the big screen, the influences that inspire his filmmaking and how Halloween became the highest grossing independent film of all time.

The Bay Area locations and dates are listed below.

OCTOBER 12

RIALTO CINEMAS CERRITO

El Cerrito, California

10070 San Pablo Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530

(510) 528-8759

OCTOBER 18

ALAMEDA THEATRE & CINEPLEX

Alameda, California

2317 Central Ave, Alameda, CA 94501

(510) 769-3456

OCTOBER 20 & OCTOBER 21

CLAY THEATRE

San Francisco, California

2261 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115

(415) 267-4893

OCTOBER 21

THE DEL MAR

Santa Cruz, California

1124 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95060

(831) 469-3224

If you are willing to travel or will be out of the area in October there are dates all throughout the country and world at Specticast.com.

