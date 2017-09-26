Caffé Roma Closing North Beach Location

After 20 years in operation, Caffé Roma will be shuttering their North Beach location on Saturday.

The closing comes after rent hikes hit the cafe at 526 Columbus between Green and Union Streets.

One of the owners told Hootline that after the rent increases, “We just decided not to stay. Saturday will be our last day as Caffé Roma owners here.”

The business will continue to operate their other location in San Francisco (885 Bryant St. at 7th) and Millbrae location (143 S. El Camino Real). They will also continue to sell their coffee online and to other restaurants.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.