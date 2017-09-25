The spell is cast! Halloween Time is back. Now Alice wants to give you a chance to experience the magic of Disneyland® Resort.

Click here to learn more!

HERE IS HOW YOU CAN WIN FROM ALICE:

Listen to Alice @ 97.3 (9/23 – 9/29) at 9 AM, noon, 3 PM, and 5 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 into the Alice studio instantly wins a four-pack of 2-day 1-park tickets to join the spell-ebration at Disneyland® Park and Disney California Adventure® Park

*Attractions and entertainment are subject to change without notice.

Click here for Official Rules.