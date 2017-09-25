WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Happy 30th Birthday To ‘The Princess Bride’

Filed Under: The Princess Bride
(20th Century Fox)

The classic fantasy film The Princess Bride was released on this date back in 1987.

The story of Buttercup and her one true love has captivated generations.

Sadly André the Giant, who played Fezzik, passed away in 1993 and Peter Falk, who played the grandfather/narrator, passed in 2011.

Here are the rest of the film’s stars today:

gettyimages 665926682 Happy 30th Birthday To The Princess Bride

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

Cary Elwes as Westley/Dread Pirate Roberts/The Man in Black

gettyimages 844358318 Happy 30th Birthday To The Princess Bride

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

Robin Wright as Buttercup/The Princess Bride

gettyimages 526983910 Happy 30th Birthday To The Princess Bride

(Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for The Lucille Lortel Awards)

Chris Sarandon as Prince Humperdinck

gettyimages 848601084 Happy 30th Birthday To The Princess Bride

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mandy Patinkin as Inigo Montoya

gettyimages 618930422 Happy 30th Birthday To The Princess Bride

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Christopher Guest as Count Tyrone Rugen

gettyimages 522928656 Happy 30th Birthday To The Princess Bride

(Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Wallace Shawn as Vizzini

gettyimages 670317242 Happy 30th Birthday To The Princess Bride

(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Billy Crystal as Miracle Max

gettyimages 693923564 Happy 30th Birthday To The Princess Bride

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Carol Kane as Valerie, Max’s wife

gettyimages 674644320 Happy 30th Birthday To The Princess Bride

(Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images)

Fred Savage as The Grandson

 

