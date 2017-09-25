Happy 30th Birthday To ‘The Princess Bride’

The classic fantasy film The Princess Bride was released on this date back in 1987.

The story of Buttercup and her one true love has captivated generations.

Sadly André the Giant, who played Fezzik, passed away in 1993 and Peter Falk, who played the grandfather/narrator, passed in 2011.

Here are the rest of the film’s stars today:

Cary Elwes as Westley/Dread Pirate Roberts/The Man in Black

Robin Wright as Buttercup/The Princess Bride

Chris Sarandon as Prince Humperdinck

Mandy Patinkin as Inigo Montoya

Christopher Guest as Count Tyrone Rugen

Wallace Shawn as Vizzini

Billy Crystal as Miracle Max

Carol Kane as Valerie, Max’s wife

Fred Savage as The Grandson

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.