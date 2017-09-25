WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Appear In Public Together

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry (credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

TORONTO (RADIO ALICE) – Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle was spotted together for the first time at a public event in Toronto. On Monday, the two were headed towards the Prince’s Invictus Games, an Olympic-style competition for and benefitting wounded veterans.

The couple was seen dressed casually and holding hands. The British Royal wore jeans and a black polo, while the actress wore a white button-down top and ripped jeans. Both wearing dark glasses, the two sat together during a wheelchair tennis match between Australia and New Zealand.

Afterwards, the couple greeted some of the players and volunteers, then left the games together, hand in hand.

Although they have been photographed together before, this event marks the first time Prince Harry and Markle has been photographed at an official event.

Meghan Markle, said to be Prince Harry's girlfriend, watches the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, September 23, 2017. Since the "Suits" actress, 36, told Vanity Fair the couple are "in love" in an interview published early this month, fans and the press have been eagerly awaiting an official appearance. According to his schedule, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson plans to stay at Markle's Toronto home for the entire eight days of the Games. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff Robins (Photo credit should read GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle (credit: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images)

During the game’s opening ceremonies over the weekend, Markle was seen sitting in the stands while Harry was sitting a section away, close to other dignitaries including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry speaks at the CIMVHR Conference during the Invictus Games 2017 at the Beanfield Centre on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Prince Harry speaks at the CIMVHR Conference during the Invictus Games (credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Markle works in Canada on the hit USA network series Suits. She plays paralegal Rachel Zane.

After two tours of duty in Afghanistan, Prince Harry was inspired to create the Invictus Games through helping wounded and sick military personnel and their families. Over 550 competitors from 17 countries are to compete in 12 events this week.

2017 marks the third year of the Invictus Games.

