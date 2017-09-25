Move Over Nutella, You Can Now Spread Twix On Your Toast

Your breakfast just got a little sweeter with the newly introduced Mars Twix Spread.

The spread is chocolate and caramel with tiny bits of the Twix cookie mixed throughout.

Just like a Twix candy bar, this spread is crafted of chocolate and laced with caramel and crunchy biscuit pieces. Enjoy it on a piece of warm toast, biscuit or straight out of the jar.

Mars Twix Spread was previously only available in Europe but now you can pick up a 7.05 oz. jar at your local Cost Plus World Market or on Amazon.com.

(H/T Delish)

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.