Move Over Nutella, You Can Now Spread Twix On Your Toast

Your breakfast just got a little sweeter with the newly introduced Mars Twix Spread.

The spread is chocolate and caramel with tiny bits of the Twix cookie mixed throughout.

Just like a Twix candy bar, this spread is crafted of chocolate and laced with caramel and crunchy biscuit pieces. Enjoy it on a piece of warm toast, biscuit or straight out of the jar.

Mars Twix Spread was previously only available in Europe but now you can pick up a 7.05 oz. jar at your local Cost Plus World Market or on Amazon.com.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

