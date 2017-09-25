Ed Sheeran Bypasses Levi’s Stadium Over Curfew Controversy

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Popular singing star Ed Sheeran has decided against performing at Levi’s Stadium because of a local curfew that would require him to end his show by 10 p.m., according to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sheeran’s 2018 tour includes stops at the Rose Bowl and CenturyLink Field in Seattle in August. He is also playing NFL stadium venues in Foxborough, Mass., Kansas City, Philadelphia, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., the New Orleans Superdome, the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

San Francisco 49ers president Al Guido told KPIX 5 he was negotiating with Sheeran’s agent to add Santa Clara, but a Levi’s stop was rejected because of the curfew.

“Four thousand hardworking individuals have lost their right to work, residents have lost out on millions of dollars in revenue, and music lovers have been denied an opportunity to view a world-class concert,” Guido said.

The 49ers and Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor have been at loggerheads over the stadium for months. The curfew is just one of the issues.

Santa Clara Vice Mayor Dominic Casserta sides with the 49ers and is not mincing words.

“Mayor, I know you love our city,” he said. “You’re appointed to get things done and to bring people together. Stop this divisiveness. This is hurting Santa Clarans.”

Reaction to extending the curfew among the stadium’s neighbors, however, is mixed. When U2 played at the stadium back in May they played passed the curfew and were fined $1,000.

Miguel Alvarez said after the U2 concert fans loitered long after the event ended.

“The people don’t want to leave so they (the police) get the helicopters going,”he said. “And helicopters are flying over the stadium and the neighborhood, and you can hear them.”

Kevin Manley said he would be okay with extending the curfew until 11 p.m.

“I think midnight would be a stretch for me,” he told KPIX 5. “11 p.m. wouldn’t be an issue.”

Gillmor released a statement to KPIX 5.

“This potential concert loss is news to us,” the statement read. “We would appreciate the 49ers Stadium Management Company bringing the data and the financial details before the Stadium Authority, particularly since we just met.”

