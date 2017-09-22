Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.22.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Tom Brady’s got a new book and new water products, ‘Transformers’ filming in Santa Cruz, NFL update, and more!

7-8am –Leo Dicaprio dates two hot models within hours of each other, ‘It’ won’t be the top-grossing horror movie of all time until it beats ‘Jaws’, and the Apple phone releases today!

8-9am –The first 365 by Whole Foods opening, and the overwhelming amount of homelessness and druggies in San Francisco!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

