WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

‘Bumblebee’ Movie Now Filming At The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Filed Under: Bumblebee, santa cruz, Transformers
(Paramount Pictures)

The Transformers prequel Bumblebee has been filming in the Bay Area over the past few months and made headlines earlier this week after the crew accidentally painted over a well-known mural in Vallejo. Now filming has commenced at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

Filming in Santa Cruz began on Wednesday and should continue through Friday. The film is set in the 1980s and co-star Hailee Steinfeld has been seen on set playing her role of Charlie Watson, a boardwalk worker.

About 200 locals are on hand as extras for the film.

John Cena will also star in Bumblebee but no word on if he’s in Santa Cruz filming any scenes.

The Transformers prequel is due out in 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live