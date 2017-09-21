Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer Crowned Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) — On Wedensday’s season finale of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, it was down to 2 youngsters. 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale and 12-year-old singing ventriloquist, Darci Lynne Farmer. Garnering the most votes by the show’s fans, Farmer came out as the winner of the reality competition.

Supermodel and ‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum said the Oklahoma City girl “is the full package,” and that “she really touched people’s hearts” and “made people laugh at home.”

After the show, Farmer tells the Associated Press she was “overcome with joy and luckiness.”

To hone her skills as a ventriloquist, Las Vegas entertainer and season 2 ‘AGT’ winner, Terry Fator worked hand in hand with Farmer. The duo performed together on the season finale. Farmer, Fator and season 10’s Paul Zerdin are the three ventriloquists who won on America’s Got Talent.

As the season 12 winner, Farmer receives $1 million dollars and her own show in Las Vegas.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.