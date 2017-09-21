Suge Knight Thinks Tupac Might Still Be Alive

By Scott T. Sterling

Rap fans have long theorized that Tupac Shakur never really died. Now, Suge Knight has thrown more fuel on that fire in a new interview where he suggested that the rapper is indeed still among the living.

The incarcerated Knight made the explosive claims from behind bars of the L.A. County Jail during a telephone interview with Ice-T and journalist Soledad O’Brien during filming for the upcoming FOX TV special, Who Shot Biggie and Tupac?

“When Pac died — I mean, if he really did, you know,” Knight said in an advance clip from the show about the last time he saw the rapper after being shot in Las Vegas. “I mean, when I left that hospital, me and Pac was laughing and joking. So I don’t see how somebody can turn from doing well to doing bad. I’m gonna tell you that with Pac, you never know.”

Who Shot Biggie and Tupac? is set to air this Sunday, Sept. 24. See the clip below.