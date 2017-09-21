Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.21.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The movie: ‘It’ kills it in the box office, how many movies in history passed the three hundred million dollar mark in the box office, the big NFL game tonight, and three women involved in a car chase!

7-8am –Ryan Phillippe’s accuser Elsie Hewitt allegedly has a witness on her side, Kevin Hart’s baby shower, NFL’s big game tonight, and laptops are not good for baby making!

8-9am –MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell has a meltdown over technical problems in the studio, Sean Penn will star in Hulu’s upcoming Mars series ‘The First’, see Darci Lynne in Las Vegas this November, and a new fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and Hooman and Liam help us peak for the week with a movie review!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!