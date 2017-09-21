WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Soul Food Spot Brown Sugar Kitchen Is Coming To The Ferry Building

(Brown Sugar Kitchen)

Lauded Oakland soul food restaurant Brown Sugar Kitchen is opening up a spot in San Francisco’s Ferry Building.

Chef Tanya Holland is bringing a smaller menu and an emphasis on counter service to the spot that once housed Il Cane Rosso.

No timeline on when the new spot will open but we can almost taste the chicken and waffles in anticipation.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

