Conspiracy Theorists Think Saturday, September 23 Is The End Of The World

A Christian numerologist has proclaimed that the world will end over the weekend. David Meade, a self-proclaimed “researcher,” is predicting that a series of apocalyptic events will begin on September 23 and “the world will not be the same.”

According to Meade, the mysterious rogue planet Nibiru, AKA Planet X, is on a collision course with Earth. The collision will start world-ending tsunamis and earthquakes. The numerologist claims the dates of recent events like the Great American Solar Eclipse and Hurricane Harvey’s flooding of Texas were all marked in the Bible.

NASA address the conspiracy theory as far back as 2102:

“Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an Internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims. If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth in 2012, astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye.”

Meade and others previously predicted that Planet X would collide with Earth in 2012. So he is 0 for 1 in the prediction game.

See you on Sunday … we hope.

