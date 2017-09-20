WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.20.2017

Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.20.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Billy Bush and wife Sydney Davis separate after 20 years, celebrities that are most dangerous to search for, Jennifer Lawrence is freaking out over airplanes, the Folsom street fair, and some signs that you may live to a hundred!


Click here to download.

7-8am –An update on Ryan Phillipe’s case, another study on why guys are gross, France may make wolf-whistling and asking women for their phone number a criminal offence, and more!


Click here to download.

8-9am –The newest stuff from Goop, Jake Lamotta ‘Raging Bull’ boxer dies at 95, CEO of KB Home unleashes screaming, profanity-laced tirade at neighbor Kathy Griffin, getting bit by a rattlesnake, the key to happiness, and companies that are going out of business!


Click here to download.

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


Click here to download.

RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live