Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.20.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Billy Bush and wife Sydney Davis separate after 20 years, celebrities that are most dangerous to search for, Jennifer Lawrence is freaking out over airplanes, the Folsom street fair, and some signs that you may live to a hundred!
7-8am –An update on Ryan Phillipe’s case, another study on why guys are gross, France may make wolf-whistling and asking women for their phone number a criminal offence, and more!
8-9am –The newest stuff from Goop, Jake Lamotta ‘Raging Bull’ boxer dies at 95, CEO of KB Home unleashes screaming, profanity-laced tirade at neighbor Kathy Griffin, getting bit by a rattlesnake, the key to happiness, and companies that are going out of business!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
