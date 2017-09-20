‘Raging Bull’ Boxer Jake LaMotta Dies At Age 95

Boxer Jake LaMotta, whose memoir inspired Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull, has passed away at the age of 95.

Born in The Bronx in New York City in 1922, LaMotta fought 106 times with 83 wins, 19 losses, and 4 draws in both Middleweight and Lightweight divisions. In 1949 LaMotta became the World Middleweight Champion, a title he held until a 1951 loss to Sugar Ray Robinson. By 1954 he was ready to retire. Post-boxing he owned bars and nightclubs and performed as an actor and stand-up comedian.

His 1970 memoir, Raging Bull: My Story, was famously adapted for the screen by Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro portraying LaMotta. The film is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever made.

“Rest in Peace, Champ,” De Niro said in a statement.

