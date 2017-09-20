Niall Horan Delivers Pizza To Waiting Fans

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) – So this happened Monday night. While promoting his new solo album Flicker, a group of super-duper Niall Horan fans were camped outside The Hollywood Palladium where he was performing 24 hours later.
When word got out to Niall that there were fans already in line, he did something only a saint can do. He ordered them pizza.
Niall tweeted “I hear there are people outside the palladium . Please stay safe out there tonight . Love you all”
Sure enough, within minutes, those in line were treated to boxes upon boxes of pizza. What a guy!
Check out the thank you tweets from some of the fans that night:
Niall will arrive at The Masonic in San Francisco next year on his ‘Flicker Sessions’ Tour.
