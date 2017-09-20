Netflix Debuts ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Official Trailer

Netflix’ latest Marvel series just got its first full-length trailer.

Marvel’s The Punisher looks to be their bloodiest offering yet with dark protagonist Frank Castle vowing to ‘kill them all’ in vengeance for the murder of his wife and child. Plus, the bombastic trailer is set to the soundtrack of Metallica’s classic single “One” from 1988’s …And Justice For All.

Official synopsis from Netflix:

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

Starring: Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls, The Lake House), Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil, True Blood), Ben Barnes (Westworld, The Chronicles of Narnia), Amber Rose Revah (Emerald City, Indian Summers), Michael Nathanson (The Knick, Wolf of Wall Street), Jaime Ray Newman (Bates Motel), Jason R Moore (A Lonely Place for Dying), Daniel Webber (11.22.63) and Paul Schulze (Nurse Jackie).

Netflix is still being coy with the release date for the series, so stay tuned for updates.

