Harry Styles Encore With Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’

Singer/actor Harry Styles attends the Warner Bros. Pictures 'DUNKIRK' US premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 18, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Harry Styles (credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (RADIO ALICE) – At his inaugural solo tour show at The Masonic in San Francisco Tuesday night, Harry Styles played Fleetwood Mac’s classic song ‘The Chain’ during his encore set.

The former One Direction member recently performed the song from 1977’s Rumours album during a live session on BBC 1’s Live Lounge.

Watch the San Francisco performance here:


The 23-year-old Styles wowed the already adoring audience throughout his show. He also impressed critics. Rolling Stone called his show “stirring.”

