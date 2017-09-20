‘Full House’ Creator Stopped Asking Olsen Twins For a Cameo

(RADIO ALICE) – As the third season premiere of the wildly popular spin-off series Fuller House approaches on Netflix, series creator Jeff Franklin reveals he stopped asking the Olsen Twins to make a cameo.

“I’ve stopped asking, really I kind of gave up,” Franklin tells US Weekly at the annual PaleyFest Beverly Hills. “But when somebody rings a doorbell, the girls yell, ‘It’s always open!’ on the show so that’s kind of how we feel about the Olsen twins. The door is open.”

On the 30th anniversary of the show, Franklin had this to say:

“It’s pretty crazy. It’s pretty special really, I’m having a lot of fun with these people that I love so much. And to get to work with them again is ridiculous and it’s a whole new thing because they were all little kids when we worked together the first time.”

Franklin continues. “And now they are amazing women. It’s pretty cool. I feel like I raised them, even though I know I didn’t, I know that I did. I wrote enough dad lectures for them. I’m going to hang onto that.”





Season 3 of Fuller House will be available to stream this Friday, September 22nd.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.