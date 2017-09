The annual festival of all things leather, fetish, and kink is this Sunday, September 24 and should attract a massive crowd.

On Folson between 8th to 13th Streets expect to see “400,000 fetish enthusiasts spread out over 13 city blocks.” In addition to the “fetish enthusiasts”, the fair also features 3 stages of music and entertainment.

Folsom Street Fair runs 11 AM – 6 PM and is free with a $10 suggested donation. Get schedules and more at www.folsomstreetevents.org.