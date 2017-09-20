Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Popcorn Bucket Is Selling Out

It is Halloween Time at the Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort. Other than killer decorations, they’ve also got some of the coolest Halloween souvenirs. Of all the offering, the one that is getting the most attention seems to be the Oogie Boogie Premium Popcorn Bucket.

It is a giant popcorn bucket (you remove his head to access the treat) in the shape of Oogie Boogie from 1993’s Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. It will run you $15 ($1 for popcorn refills) and features a strap so you can wear it around the park while you munch. Did I mention it is glow-in-the-friggin-dark too?

In Anaheim, you can find it at Disney California Adventure® Park and Disneyland® Park in New Orleans Square). In Orlando, look for it at the Magic Kingdom Park®, exclusive to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Click here to find out about other “Culinary Collectibles” during Halloween Time at Disneyland® Resort.

Oogie Boogie is invading the Haunted Mansion! #disneydna #disneyland #disneylandresort #hauntedmansion #hauntedmansionholiday #oogieboogie #nightmarebeforechristmas A post shared by Brian and Ashley (@disneydna) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

I might have had an impulse buy the other night #OogieBoogie A post shared by @comets.castles on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Oogie Boogie popcorn holder glows in the dark and comes with a strap! #oogieboogie #nightmarebeforeChristmas #popcornholder #disneyland #halloweentime A post shared by Monica➰-40lbs (@monicamonicamonica_) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

