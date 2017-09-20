WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Popcorn Bucket Is Selling Out

Filed Under: Disneyland, Halloween, The Nightmare Before Christmas
(Disney Parks)

It is Halloween Time at the Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort. Other than killer decorations, they’ve also got some of the coolest Halloween souvenirs. Of all the offering, the one that is getting the most attention seems to be the Oogie Boogie Premium Popcorn Bucket.

It is a giant popcorn bucket (you remove his head to access the treat) in the shape of Oogie Boogie from 1993’s Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. It will run you $15 ($1 for popcorn refills) and features a strap so you can wear it around the park while you munch. Did I mention it is glow-in-the-friggin-dark too?

In Anaheim, you can find it at Disney California Adventure® Park and Disneyland® Park in New Orleans Square). In Orlando, look for it at the Magic Kingdom Park®, exclusive to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Click here to find out about other “Culinary Collectibles” during Halloween Time at Disneyland® Resort.

I might have had an impulse buy the other night #OogieBoogie

A post shared by @comets.castles on

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

