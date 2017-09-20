Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios Hitting Shelves Soon

General Mills has announced via social media the new flavor of Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios.

In a time of year dominated by pumpkin spice everything, this comes as a welcome change. There was already both a peanut butter and a chocolate flavored Cheerio so it was a foregone conclusion that eventually they would mash them together. It sounds like eating Reese’s for breakfast.

No word on when they will start hitting store shelves so keep your eyes peeled.

TA-DA! 🎉 Meet our delicious new Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios! Real Cocoa. Real Peanut Butter. Coming Real Soon. A post shared by Cheerios (@cheerios) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Oh, and if you must have more pumpkin spice there is this:

We're pro-pumpkin spice anything, but this cereal is especially 👌. #pumpkinspicecheerios A post shared by Cheerios (@cheerios) on Oct 4, 2016 at 6:32pm PDT

