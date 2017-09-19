Win Tickets To See Niall Horan In 2018 From Jayn At 4:05 PM & 6:05 PM

Niall Horan’s FLICKER WORLD TOUR 2018 is coming to Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 4. Be Alice’s guest at the show!

WIN TICKETS FROM JAYN AT 4:05 PM AND 6:05 PM.

Listen to Jayn (9/19 – 9/22) at 4:05 PM AND 6:05 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 will be Alice’s guest at the concert courtesy of Live Nation.

PRE-SALE: Thursday, September 21 from 10 AA to 10 PM with the password “SINGLE”

@NiallOfficial’s Flicker World Tour 2018 heads to @ShorelineAmp Sat 8/4! REGISTER NOW FOR THE #VERIFIEDFAN PRESALE: https://niallhoran2018.tmverifiedfan.com/

General on sale is Friday, September 22 at 10 AM at www.livenation.com.