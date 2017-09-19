Well-Known Vallejo Mural Accidentally Painted Over By Film Crew

VALLEJO (RADIO ALICE) – The artist community of Vallejo is “abuzz” with the accidental paint over of a favorite city mural by “Bumblebee” movie makers. See the photo here.

On Monday, film producer of Paramount Pictures Lorenzo di Bonaventura apologized for an over-eager worker who painted a wall that had the popular “Vallejo Rising” mural located at 401 Georgia Street in Vallejo the color brown. “Our guys didn’t realize the importance of the mural.” di Bonaventura said. According to the East Bay Times, di Bonaventura said there was a “breakdown in communication that was the cause” for the recent painting.

Paramount Pictures is currently filming Transformers Universe: Bumblebee, the latest in the popular Transformers movie franchise in parts of Vallejo, including Mare Island and the downtown area.

“I’m sorry about this,” di Bonaventura said in a statement to the Times-Herald. “We will do as much as we can do to replace the mural — this was really unfortunate.”

After meeting with Paramount reps, Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan acknowledged the confusion. “Paramount has been completely transparent in discussing the situation, since the first day (after they learned about the importance of the mural),” Mayor Sampayan said.

Paramount Reps said the movie studio will pay for and replace the mural.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.