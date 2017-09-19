Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.19.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Kevin Hart’s extortion video with a traveling stripper, Martin Shkreli has finally sold his one-of-a-kind WU TANG CLAN album, the most valuable NFL teams, and how a dad tries to set his daughter straight!
7-8am –R Kelly’s sex slaves, Taylor Swift is being sued for lyrics to her song “Shake it Off”, Netflix sends Stranger Things bar cease & desist letter, the Bay Area Traffic, and fast facts!
8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the show, the most fun city in America, the chances of your parents hating the name of your child, and new words in the dictionary!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
