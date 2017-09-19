Dunkin’ Donuts Opening In Fremont This Month

Alameda County is getting its first Dunkin’ Donuts at the end of September.

The franchise location in Fremont on 5255 Mowry Ave. will have its grand opening on Wednesday, September 27. Festivities kick off at 5 AM (the normal shop opening time).

The Fremont location is the fourth Dunkin’ in the Bay Area after South San Francisco (80 S Airport Blvd), Walnut Creek (1250 Newell Ave), and Half Moon Bay (118 San Mateo Rd) with plans to open 23 more shops in the Bay Area.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.