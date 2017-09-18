Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.18.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Everything you need to know about the Emmys, and the Equifax data breach!

7-8am –Kevin Hart caught behaving badly, Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91, Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds dead of suicide, Kathy Griffin’s sister Joyce dead at 65 after cancer battle, four female Boston College foreign exchange students who were sprayed with acid at Marseille train station, and technology’s killing love!

8-9am –What’s up with the box office, the key to a happy relationship, having a plan for the zombie apocalypse, a man tried to sleep with a weight, and the new color for crayons!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

