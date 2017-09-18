‘IT’ Devours Another Weekend Box Office

For the second weekend in a row, the adaptation of Stephen King’s novel It has lead the box office totals.

This weekend according to Box Office Mojo, the horror film about a group of kids battling Pennywise the Clown added $60 million more to raise the two-week total to almost $220 million.

The film beat out the opening weekends for both American Assassin and mother!, and is now the 8th highest grossing film of 2017 and the 2nd highest grossing R-rated horror film of all time behind 1973’s The Exorcist.

1. It$60,000,000 ($218,710,619 total)

2 American Assassin $14,800,000 ($14,800,000)

3 mother! $7,500,000 ($7,500,000)

4 Home Again $5,334,160 ($17,135,244)

5 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $3,550,000 ($70,357,040)

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.