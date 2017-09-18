Bay Area Stadiums Rank Among The Worst In The NFL

It is no surprise to Bay Area football fans that The Coliseum and Levi’s Stadium both have their drawbacks.

On a recent list from Thrillist, Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum ranked #31 out of #31 of the worst stadiums in the NFL while Levi’s landed at an abysmal #21.

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is one of the oldest venues in the NFL (1966), only younger than Lambeau Field (1957), Soldier Field (1924), and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (1923), but age is not the only issue. Outside of the LA Coliseum – which is only the temporary home of LA Rams – the Bay’s Coliseum has seen very few renovations and upgrades in its lifetime. There have been sewage issues, crumbling infrastructure, and lack of investment. Add to those issues the fact that it is the only stadium that houses both NFL and MLB games.

For a new stadium like Levi’s to fall so low is really sad, but for fans, the experience has been an even sadder one. The stadium has been called antiseptic and boring and has a severe problem with getting too hot for fans. The parking and the public transportation are both horrid and they routinely run out of food at big events. $1.3 billion investment has definitely been as big a disappointment as the team they’ve fielded in recent years.

Here’s who finished at the top of the list so we can all be jealous:

3. Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2. CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Home of the Seattle Seahawks.

1. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Seahawks finishing at #2 is salt in the wounds for 49er fans.

Get the full list and explanations at Thrillist.com.

