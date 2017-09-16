Alice + Apple Vacations Send You To Hard Rock Hotel Puerto Vallarta

Listen to Alice to win a trip for you and a guest to for a 6-night all-inclusive vacation to Hard Rock Hotel Puerto Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico!

Your trip includes six-night accommodations, round-trip charter air, transfers to/from the resort, non-motorized watersports, plus all of your meals and beverages courtesy of Apple Vacations, America’s Favorite Vacation Company.

HERE IS HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Alice @ 97.3 (9/18 – 9/22) on the 05’s at 9 AM, noon, 3 PM, and 5 PM for the cue to call and win. Then start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 gets in the running for a chance to win a sun-drenched vacation to Puerto Vallarta for two and instantly wins a pair of tickets to see Coldplay live in concert October 4 at Levi’s Stadium.

Don’t miss Coldplay A Head Full of Dreams Tour – October 4 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Purchase your tickets now before they sell out! www.livenation.com.

*Please note: you and your guest must be 21 or older and have valid U.S passports. Click here for Official Rules.

BOOK YOUR DREAM VACATION TODAY AT APPLE VACATIONS. From all-inclusive Family and Holiday vacations to weddings and romantic getaways to Hawaii, Mexico, Bahamas, the Caribbean and more. Click here.

Explore the lifestyle of a rock n’ roll star, with all the very best at your fingertips. Escape to the legendary beaches and azure waters of Bahia de Banderas in the heart of Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta is a luxury, all-inclusive resort 20 minutes from the excitement of Puerto Vallarta that indulges your senses. With a gorgeous beachfront setting, the Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta is the essence of all-inclusive coastal luxury and tranquility. Click here.