WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.15.2017

Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.15.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Kevin Spacey is nearly unrecognizable as J. Paul Getty in first All the Money in the World trailer, Chris Hemsworth almost didn’t get the role of Thor, Fergie and Josh Duhamel split after eight years of marriage, and why a lady punched her husband in the face!


Click here to download.

7-8am –An update on Rob and Chyna and their baby, Heather Locklear hospitalized after car crash, Jim Carrey returning to series TV with Kidding for Showtime, Equifax had patch months before hack and didn’t install it, and this year’s Toy Hall of Fame!


Click here to download.

8-9am –An update on Hurricane Irma, America’s favorite TV show, and the top four secret reasons we break up with someone!


Click here to download.

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


Click here to download.

RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live