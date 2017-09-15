Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.15.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Kevin Spacey is nearly unrecognizable as J. Paul Getty in first All the Money in the World trailer, Chris Hemsworth almost didn’t get the role of Thor, Fergie and Josh Duhamel split after eight years of marriage, and why a lady punched her husband in the face!

7-8am –An update on Rob and Chyna and their baby, Heather Locklear hospitalized after car crash, Jim Carrey returning to series TV with Kidding for Showtime, Equifax had patch months before hack and didn’t install it, and this year’s Toy Hall of Fame!

8-9am –An update on Hurricane Irma, America’s favorite TV show, and the top four secret reasons we break up with someone!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!